Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases

Bryan Health reports six deaths

Bryan Health on Monday reported that six patients had died over the weekend from COVID-19, bringing the health system’s total to 267 COVID-19 deaths.

The hospital system is currently caring for 65 COVID-19 patients, nine of them on ventilators.

Bryan Health is also caring for six pediatric patients; none are being treated for COVID-19 but one has a test pending.

Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy

Nebraska Medicine adjusted its visitor policy on Monday.

Starting Monday, no visitors will be allowed in the emergency waiting area Nebraska Medical Center. Also, minor patients can be accompanied by one visitor at a time.

The new policies are not in effect at the Bellevue Medical Center, NebMed said in its post on the policy. There are also no changes to current inpatient or outpatient visitor policies “at this time.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our community, and the delta variant proves to be much easier to spread, we... Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Monday, August 23, 2021

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed another COVID-19 death on Monday: a man in his 80s who was vaccinated died, bringing the local death toll to 744.

DCHD also confirmed an additional 418 positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local total to 76,619 cases.

The spike pulled the rolling seven-day average up to 166 cases on Monday from 149 on Friday. That number was 137 a week ago, and 39 a month ago.

As of Monday’s report, local hospitals were 77% full, with 331 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 76% full with 80 beds available. Hospitals are caring for 145 COVID-19 patients; one of them is a pediatric patient. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 56 patients are in ICUs, 19 of them on ventilators. Ten additional patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

If you haven’t done it yet, please get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s the right thing to do to return to normal. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Your chance of getting infected with the Delta variant is lower if you’re fully vaccinated. However, some fully... Posted by CDC on Monday, August 23, 2021

To help in the fight against #COVID19, Boys Town National Research Hospital and Medical Clinics encourages our patients,... Posted by Boys Town Pediatrics on Monday, August 23, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

FRIDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Drive South

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

