Monday Aug. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, more than 400 new cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.
There were no updates provided over the weekend.
Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
Bryan Health reports six deaths
Bryan Health on Monday reported that six patients had died over the weekend from COVID-19, bringing the health system’s total to 267 COVID-19 deaths.
The hospital system is currently caring for 65 COVID-19 patients, nine of them on ventilators.
Bryan Health is also caring for six pediatric patients; none are being treated for COVID-19 but one has a test pending.
Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy
Nebraska Medicine adjusted its visitor policy on Monday.
Starting Monday, no visitors will be allowed in the emergency waiting area Nebraska Medical Center. Also, minor patients can be accompanied by one visitor at a time.
The new policies are not in effect at the Bellevue Medical Center, NebMed said in its post on the policy. There are also no changes to current inpatient or outpatient visitor policies “at this time.”
Douglas County cases update
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed another COVID-19 death on Monday: a man in his 80s who was vaccinated died, bringing the local death toll to 744.
DCHD also confirmed an additional 418 positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the local total to 76,619 cases.
The spike pulled the rolling seven-day average up to 166 cases on Monday from 149 on Friday. That number was 137 a week ago, and 39 a month ago.
As of Monday’s report, local hospitals were 77% full, with 331 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 76% full with 80 beds available. Hospitals are caring for 145 COVID-19 patients; one of them is a pediatric patient. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 56 patients are in ICUs, 19 of them on ventilators. Ten additional patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.
Vaccination clinics
Nebraska DHHS
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:
- Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118
- Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106
- ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114
- Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart
Douglas County
Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:
FRIDAY
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hayden House on UNO’s Dodge Campus, located at 6533 University Drive South
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.
NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:
- Eagle Run Health Center, located at 132nd Street and West Maple Road
- Fontenelle Health Center, located at 50th Street and Ames Avenue
- Girls Inc. Health Center, located at 45th Street and West Maple Road
- Old Market Health Center, located at 13th and Leavenworth streets
- Village Pointe Health Center, located at 175th and Burke streets
For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Bellevue Health Center, located at 25th Street and Highway 370, will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Durham Outpatient Center, located at 45th and Emile streets, will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.
Children’s Hospital
- Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.
- Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.
Around Omaha
SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.
CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.
CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.
MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.
TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.
Three Rivers health district
- In Dodge County, the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
- In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.
- In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Off-line help
CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.
NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.
IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.
Resource links
Where to get a test: Douglas County
Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska
Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital
Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat
Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa
Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide
School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County
WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine
