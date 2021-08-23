Man arrested in Omaha for sexual assault on a child after reports of 911 calls in Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The disturbing calls starting coming in to Lincoln Police Saturday morning.

A few hours after an 11-year-old girl had run away from home, 911 took calls from people describing frightening incidents in the northeast part of town. In one case, a witness says a young girl told them “help me” and she was put into a car.

Later the girl apparently told a gas station employee that she was being held against her will and sexually assaulted. Lincoln police say she told them she was eventually let out by the Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker.

The 11-year-old told officers she didn’t know the guy but gave a description of him and his car. It matched what officers saw on the security video.

The license plate led investigators to Omaha Saturday night. The suspect’s car arrived in the neighborhood of 61st and Buckingham and they made an arrest.

They took Miguel Lupersio Jr. into custody for sexual assault on a child and child enticement. Lincoln police say they’re grateful that so many citizens who saw something that didn’t look right called police instead of looking the other way.

Not only was the girl able to describe the suspect’s green sedan to officers but it also stood out on the grocery store’s security video.

Lincoln Police say keep in mind, you can always anonymously report sexual assault to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline.

