Karzai’s former press aid speaks out from home in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the chaos continues in Afghanistan an Afghan-American living in Omaha is speaking out after being in the thick of the decades-long effort to bring peace and democracy to the country.

“When I fled Afghanistan I never thought that’d I’d never go back,” said Feroz Mohmand.

Mohmand fled Afghanistan after exposing a plot against U.S. military in 2012. At the time he was a press aid to then President Hamid Karzai. “My plan was to hide, figure out what’s going on and go back home. That is the country that we’ve been fighting for,” said Mohmand, noting he didn’t expect the fight to end with the Taliban taking over.

“I do not regret anything that I’ve done in my life to that I saved lives and that I supported the mission and I’m still supporting the mission,” he said. “The only thing that bothers me is the way it was handled and the way it was given back terrorists.”

And those terrorists anre now threatening the lives of his loved ones stuck in the Afghanistan.

“Some people are saying 18 months, they don’t have 18 minutes,” said Mohmand. “Their lives is just between that door and their house and them being inside because when the Taliban knocks they are gone.”

His wife’s family is also a target. She was the youngest member of the Afghanistan Parliament and the first woman to represent her province.

“This is my family, my in-laws because my wife was the youngest member of congress,” said Mohmand. “Do you the Taliban will forget that?”

His co-workers under the Karzai government also face a threat. Mohmand suddenly lost contact with one of them he was trying to help.

“I trying to help her get out. You know, fill this form out and this form out all this bureaucratic work and then suddenly she sends me a video of the Taliban trying to get into her house.

“I haven’t heard back from her since then,” said Mohmand, noting the United States needs to do more to get their allies out of Afghanistan.

“We are the United States of America,” said Mohmand. “We have the power, we have the resources. If we want we can rescue people from their homes in a matter of minutes.”

But he’s not counting on it and will continue helping people get out. As for his former co-worker all he can do is hope.

“I can trick my brain and say the miracle will happen,” said Mohmand. “And I hope I hear back from her, but the way I know Taliban they are murders. I just hope they haven’t done anything to her.”

