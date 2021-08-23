House fire in Omaha that spread to neighbors homes under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a house fire from Sunday night that had spread to neighbors’ homes.

It’s reported that no one was home and the fire continued to the two cars in the driveway. Crews went to a home near South 20th and O Street at 10:56 p.m.

According to the release, “they found heavy smoke and flames from the front of the home” and the fire was under control within 25 minutes.

