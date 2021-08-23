Advertisement

House fire in Omaha that spread to neighbors homes under investigation

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a house fire from Sunday night that had spread to neighbors’ homes.

It’s reported that no one was home and the fire continued to the two cars in the driveway. Crews went to a home near South 20th and O Street at 10:56 p.m.

According to the release, “they found heavy smoke and flames from the front of the home” and the fire was under control within 25 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
A crime investigation.
Omaha Police identify homicide victim
Omaha Police investigate shooting between two cars
People in Nebraska City gather for protest against vaccine mandates
Officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase in Omaha, two arrested

Latest News

Fatal crash in Fremont County under investigation
Nebraska State Patrol arrest motorcyclist, mother after separate pursuits
Richard Olson
LPD: Man assaults officer, nurse following arrest
Source: Gray News Media
Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health discuss COVID-19 vaccine’s FDA approval