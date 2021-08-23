Fatal motorcycle crash in Fremont County under investigation
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday night.
Officials identified the person as 40-year-old Ric West-Lytle of Shenandoah, Iowa. According to the crash report, the motorcycle went into the ditch and flipped several times after crossing the center line on Highway 2 and 278th Ave for “unknown reasons.”
When the car stopped after several flips in the ditch, officials say West-Lytle was “thrown from the motorcycle.”
