David’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity sticks around all week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few clouds drifted overhead this afternoon, but that didn’t keep temperatures from soaring into the 90s. Readings warmed into the middle 90s around the metro with plenty of humidity. The high humidity has resulted in heat index readings of 105 to 110 degrees in many spots, so take it easy if you have to be outdoors for an extended period this evening. Temperatures will be slow to cool tonight, only falling into the middle 80s by 10pm. We should cool off into the middle 70s by morning.

Tuesday will likely be just as hot, or even a touch hotter than today. Temperatures will quickly heat back up to around 90 by Noon, with highs around 96 to 97. With the humidity not going anywhere, that will mean heat index readings once again in the 105 to 110 degree range. A Heat Advisory has been issued from Noon through 8pm Tuesday for areas near and south of I-80 where the heat will be most intense. Make sure to take your usual steps to stay cool, including drinking plenty of water, sticking to the shade, taking plenty of breaks, and wear light-colored clothing if you are working outdoors.

Heat Advisory Tuesday (WOWT)

Temperatures may dip a degree or two Wednesday, but it will still be plenty hot. We’ll jump back into the middle 90s for Thursday and Friday, with heat index readings likely above 100 every day this week. A few spotty storms are possible each day, but widespread rainfall is not expected until this weekend as a cold front enters the picture by Saturday or Sunday.

