Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination for ages 16 and older, more than 100 people gathered Monday afternoon along 42nd Street between Dodge and Farnam streets to protest mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than a hundred people are gathered protesting vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. Protesters are spread three blocks on 42nd St. between Dodge and Farnam. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/ioPBav7rnw — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) August 23, 2021

Drivers honked their horns in support as the crowd continued to grow along the two-block stretch.

At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd Street in Omaha to protest employers' mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

Earlier this month, eight Nebraska healthcare systems announced they would be requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those gathering Monday afternoon said they don’t think that’s fair.

More than 80% of those hospitals’ staff are already vaccinated.

Medical officials believe the FDA approval will most likely lead to more healthcare providers and businesses requiring COVID vaccinations for their employees.

At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd Street in Omaha to protest employers' mandating COVID-19 vaccinations (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.