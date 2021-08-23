Advertisement

Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements

At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd...
At least 100 people gathered Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2021, along a couple blocks of 42nd Street in Omaha to protest employers' mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination for ages 16 and older, more than 100 people gathered Monday afternoon along 42nd Street between Dodge and Farnam streets to protest mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

Drivers honked their horns in support as the crowd continued to grow along the two-block stretch.

Earlier this month, eight Nebraska healthcare systems announced they would be requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those gathering Monday afternoon said they don’t think that’s fair.

More than 80% of those hospitals’ staff are already vaccinated.

Medical officials believe the FDA approval will most likely lead to more healthcare providers and businesses requiring COVID vaccinations for their employees.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

