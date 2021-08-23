Crowd gathers along Omaha street to protest COVID-19 vaccination requirements
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination for ages 16 and older, more than 100 people gathered Monday afternoon along 42nd Street between Dodge and Farnam streets to protest mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.
Drivers honked their horns in support as the crowd continued to grow along the two-block stretch.
Earlier this month, eight Nebraska healthcare systems announced they would be requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those gathering Monday afternoon said they don’t think that’s fair.
More than 80% of those hospitals’ staff are already vaccinated.
Medical officials believe the FDA approval will most likely lead to more healthcare providers and businesses requiring COVID vaccinations for their employees.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.
Related coverage
Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health on FDA approval
Doctors are applauding the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination, expressing hope that it helps encourage more to get the shot.