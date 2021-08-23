Council Bluffs school district adds extra route after photo surfaces of crowded bus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Community School District has added an extra bus to a route from Carter Lake to Woodrow Wilson Middle School after a photo of a seemingly overcrowded bus began circulating on Monday morning.

Kira Moore’s daughter sent her the photo from the crowded bus and Moore tells 6 News she was shocked.

“I am angry, I am very angry but more I’m concerned. I’m very concerned there are that many kids on the bus. If there was an accident, those kids sitting in the aisle would be trampled, and my daughter is one of them.”

Moore says her kids are on the second to last stop in Carter Lake, and when her two kids got on the bus, it was stuffed.

“She said all of the seats had two or three kids in them if there was room, and then the leftovers all sat down the aisle. So I mean, she didn’t know how many people were on the bus obviously but it was full.”

Moore says her daughter was expressing her concern, which made her even more worried. She contacted the school district, who referred her to the bus company, First Student.

6 News reached out to First Student, who tell us after reviewing the video from the bus, there were open seats. Their statement reads:

“At First Student, we take concerns about bus overcrowding seriously. As soon as we were made aware of the photo, our location team reviewed video from inside the bus. It shows there were seats available during the route. After the last stop, there were 64 students on board the 72-passenger bus. We have reinforced with our driver the importance of ensuring students keep the bus aisle clear and that they remain properly seated.”

When asked why the bus driver didn’t tell students to move to the open seats, 6 News did not get a response. First Student also says they are unable to share the bus video with us for privacy reasons.

“They did get my kids to school, but not in the manner in which they should have,” Moore says.

Another concern for Moore and other parents: COVID. In Iowa, masks are required on school busses, but in the photo, only one student is wearing one.

“Who knows what’s going to happen. I mean, that many kids crowded onto a bus and all it takes is one person being sick.”

The full statement from the Council Bluffs Community School District reads:

“Having students on the floor of the bus is unacceptable. First Student bus company has assured us that no bus is allowed to be moving unless all students are safely in their seats. Beginning this afternoon, an additional bus will be used to transport the students from Carter Lake to Wilson both to and from school.”

Moore says she received a phone call from the principal on Monday afternoon notifying her about the change.

