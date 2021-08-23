16-year-old shot in Omaha
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are seeking tips for who shot a 16-year-old Sunday afternoon.
The child showed up at CUMC-University Camus about 3:36 p.m. with a gunshot would that was not considered life threatening.
The child told police he was walking near 40th & Ames Avenue when he heard a gunshot and then realized he had been hit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, the Omaha Crime Stoppers website, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
