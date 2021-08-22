Advertisement

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban

(Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.

The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show. The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. Spoon instead will play a show at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown music hall.

