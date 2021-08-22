Ralston Public Schools now require students and staff to wear masks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston Public Schools has notified families of all districts about a recent change to its health and safety protocols involving masks on Sunday.

The district is now requiring students and staff from seventh through twelve grade to wear masks while inside the school during the school day, effective starting Monday.

Officials say students and staff in Pre-K through sixth grade already wear masks while in school.

This is due to the district’s first cluster of three positive COVID cases in one classroom at the secondary level. It will be in effect through Thursday, Sept. 16.

Read Ralston’s Superintendent letter sent to all district families

Dear Ralston Public Schools Parents and Guardians, This message is to let you know that starting tomorrow, Monday, August 23, 2021, all students and staff in grades seven through twelve will be required to wear a mask while inside the school during the school day. Masks will be available at the middle school and high school for students who arrive and do not have one to wear. This decision is due to the District’s first cluster of three positive COVID-19 cases in one classroom at the secondary level. Over the last several weeks, I have communicated to all of you I would be closely monitoring the situation, and changes would be made if conditions deteriorated. As mentioned, the health and safety of our students and staff is a priority, which triggered the adjustment in our protocols. The District’s Health Team is working on contact tracing and contacting those students who had direct contact with the third positive case. It has been our goal from the beginning of this pandemic to find a way to keep our students in school. Implementing this additional intervention will help us mitigate the spread and not keep students at home or close a classroom or school. This change in health and safety protocols will be in effect through Thursday, September 16, 2021. A review will be done at that time, and an update will be sent to our staff, parents, and students. Sincerely, Dr. Mark Adler

