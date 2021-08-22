One dead, one in custody after shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting in Sioux City.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 21st Street.

Authorities did not immediately release many details about the shooting. The names of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.