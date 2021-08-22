Omaha Police investigate shooting between two cars

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting from Saturday night.

Officers say a suspect’s car is described as a white sedan and no injuries have been reported. According to the release, there was an emergency call of gunshots near the intersection of North 56th and Pratt Street between two cars going north and east from the area.

They report one car and one home was hit, the car was parked. Police are investigating the scene to find more victims from the shooting and will have a follow-up.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.