Omaha man sentenced to almost 8 years for gun possession

(AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old Omaha man with prior felony convictions was sentenced in federal court on Friday.

Carlos Montejano was sentenced to “90 months in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm,” according to the release. After finishing the sentence, Montejano will be under supervised release for three years.

His prior convictions were in 2003 for making terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, in 2018 for possessing a controlled substance, and in 2019 for criminal impersonation.

In an investigation by the Omaha Police Department with help from Project Safe Neighborhoods, a chase that ends with Montejano in custody was initiated with an attempted traffic stop on Oct. 17, 2019, at South 29th Ave and W Street.

An OPD officer attempted a traffic stop when seeing “a silver Chevy sedan with no license plates or temporary stickers at the intersection,” according to the release. Montejano, who was later identified as the front passenger of the Chevy, got out of the car with a backpack and ran north when the patrol car “pulled behind the car.”

Officers say he threw the backpack with other items in the midst of the chase. When police found the backpack, they discovered “a loaded Ruger LCP .380 gun with five rounds in the magazine, a second loaded extended 10 round magazine, and a plastic baggie containing meth,” as stated in the release.

It’s reported the police identified himself as an officer, yelled verbal commands loudly for Montejano to stop. He was taken into custody after about one block of the chase and they say he didn’t follow the verbal commands.

