Omaha Gross opens new Innovation Center featuring state champion robot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, Omaha’s Gross Catholic High School has been planning and fundraising to help bring their new Innovation Center to life.

Now, the new team-working hub is open and ready for student use.

The nearly 10,000 square foot open-concept space, found on the top level of the academic wing, is meant to provide a collaborative environment for learning and extra-curriculars.

The space will also be used for the high school’s new Academic Academies, which will offer dual enrollment opportunities in health science, technology, religion, engineering, and more.

On Friday, August 27, Omaha Gross will hold their official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new space and will feature some special guests: the robotics team.

“We had the engineering team that was part of the design, and now the robotics team is part of the dedication,” says Science and Engineering Teacher Steve Hamersky.

Hamersky, who has spent more than 40 years at Omaha Gross, has been a leader of the robotics team for all 11 years it has existed. This spring, the team was able to bring home their first state championship title.

“Over the years we’ve been very close to winning the state championship but this year it was really nice to finally not be second, but end up being the first team in the state, so that was really nice,” he says. “It was a very long season, and it was nice to finish it up that way.”

Now, the team is taking their award-winning skills and building a robot to cut the ribbon on the new Innovation Center, symbolizing the creativity and opportunity the space will offer to current and future students.

“Yeah, we were pretty excited about it, we thought it would be a fun thing to do to build a robot that could do the ribbon-cutting and make that interesting and unique for the community, so we’re excited to do that,” Hamersky tells 6 News.

Unfortunately, following the state robotics tournament last April, the world tournament was canceled, so it’s unclear just how high the team would have placed on a world stage.

But, Coach Hamersky, Coach Tom Pelchat, as well as the team, are confident in their abilities. In the 2020-2021 season, the four teams for Gross’ robotics program competed in 14 tournaments, winning 12 of them and bringing home a total of 43 trophies.

This year, the program has eight teams, one robot for each team, built and controlled by anywhere from two to five students on each team.

The program has already competed in a tournament this year, setting them up for the season and the next world’s competition, which will likely be in May.

Being invited to cut the ribbon on a new chapter at Gross Catholic is an honor, the team says.

School officials tell 6 News they hope to hold events for alumni and donors to visit the new facility in the near future.

