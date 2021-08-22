Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase in Omaha, two arrested

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have now identified the man in an officer-involved shooting, setting up an intense chase in Omaha ending with two arrests.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the Iowa Department of Corrections’ 4th Judicial District’s High-Risk Unit was searching for Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines on parole violations. They tried to stop both from leaving 27th and Avenue G in Council Bluffs.

That’s when Hines put a black SUV in reverse, hitting an officer’s car, driving off, and hitting another. One officer did fire his weapon, striking Hines.

He was still able to get the car across the I-480 bridge into Omaha driving the wrong way. But was eventually arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Hines was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for non-life-threatening injures and Hanna was arrested.

According to the release, the “officer involved in the shooting is placed on administrative leave.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frightened students on school bus
A frightening bus ride for Omaha students
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: 2 more Millard classrooms closed; hospitals pausing elective surgeries
Severe Today
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday - Storms likely, severe storms possible by Friday evening
Council Bluffs jury deliberating 1999 murder case
Jury hands down not guilty verdict in 1999 murder case
Omaha Police investigate body found in pond near Gallup campus

Latest News

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Creighton Greek life students host volleyball tournament to raise money for kids headed back to school
Hour by hour forecast - Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful weather Saturday! Spotty storm chances return Sunday
Saturday, August 21st
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast