Nebraska soccer beats Missouri, starts season 2-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WOWT) - The Nebraska soccer team is now 2-0 to start the season after a 5-0 win against Missouri on Sunday. The team picked up its first win against Western Illinois on Thursday.

Eleanor Dale scored two goals against the Tigers. Through two exhibition games, the Huskers have scored 21 goals, while not giving up a single score on defense.

Next up for Nebraska is a trip to Baylor on Thursday night. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

