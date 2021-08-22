Advertisement

Nebraska soccer beats Missouri, starts season 2-0

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WOWT) - The Nebraska soccer team is now 2-0 to start the season after a 5-0 win against Missouri on Sunday. The team picked up its first win against Western Illinois on Thursday.

Eleanor Dale scored two goals against the Tigers. Through two exhibition games, the Huskers have scored 21 goals, while not giving up a single score on defense.

Next up for Nebraska is a trip to Baylor on Thursday night. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
People in Nebraska City gather for protest against vaccine mandates
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase in Omaha, two arrested
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: 2 more Millard classrooms closed; hospitals pausing elective surgeries

Latest News

Source: @PlayBall on Twitter
Hastings suffers first loss of Little League World Series, will play again on Monday
Source: BTN+
Hames injured in Red-White volleyball scrimmage
Source: ESPN
Hastings Baseball wins first game at Little League World Series
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations