Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heat, humidity, and storm chances return for the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant weekend - heat, humidity, and storm chances are making a return.

Sunday started off on a very cool note with temperatures in the 50s, near 60°. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies allowed highs to heat back into the 80s with a few spots – including Lincoln – hitting 90°. Humidity started off low as well, but dew points climbed into the 60s and lower-70s by the evening hours. Winds from the SSE at least kept the air moving, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Storms have been ongoing in the Dakotas and Minnesota, with additional storms firing up near McCook, Nebraska around 5 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for central Nebraska – just west of the WOWT viewing area – through 10 PM.

Severe T-Storm Watch through 10 PM
Severe T-Storm Watch through 10 PM(WOWT)

Storms should lose their steam as they continue to track east/northeast this evening and into tonight. However, a few may be strong as they move into our eastern Nebraska counties.

Temperatures will only drop into the lower-70s overnight with clouds increasing. Highs soar into the mid-90s Monday afternoon, with heat indices in the triple digits! A few spotty thundershowers are possible during the afternoon and evening, primarily north of I-80.

Highs in the 90s stick with us through the workweek, with additional spotty storm chances – especially late in the day.

A greater rain chance looks to arrive by the end of the weekend, with cooler, less humid air on the way by the following workweek.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
People in Nebraska City gather for protest against vaccine mandates
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase in Omaha, two arrested
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: 2 more Millard classrooms closed; hospitals pausing elective surgeries

Latest News

Sunday, August 22nd
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Forecast
Clay’s First Alert Forecast - A few storms are possible mainly overnight
Hour by hour forecast - Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful weather Saturday! Spotty storm chances return Sunday
Saturday, August 21st
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast