Advertisement

Hastings suffers first loss of Little League World Series, will play again on Monday

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Little League team from Hastings suffered its first loss of the Little League World Series on Sunday against Hawaii. The team lost 11-3 in extra innings.

Nebraska found itself down 3-0 in the top of the 6th when lightning nearby forced the game into a weather delay. After the stoppage, Nebraska came back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning off a three-run home run by Hunter Nepple.

Then Hawaii exploded for 8 runs in the extras.

Hastings Little League will now play an elimination game on Monday night against Washington. It’s at 6 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
People in Nebraska City gather for protest against vaccine mandates
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase in Omaha, two arrested
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: 2 more Millard classrooms closed; hospitals pausing elective surgeries

Latest News

One dead, one in custody after shooting in Sioux City
The Next 5 Days
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heat, humidity, and storm chances return for the workweek
Ralston Public Schools now require students and staff to wear masks
Sunday, August 22nd
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast