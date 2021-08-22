Hastings suffers first loss of Little League World Series, will play again on Monday

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Little League team from Hastings suffered its first loss of the Little League World Series on Sunday against Hawaii. The team lost 11-3 in extra innings.

Nebraska found itself down 3-0 in the top of the 6th when lightning nearby forced the game into a weather delay. After the stoppage, Nebraska came back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning off a three-run home run by Hunter Nepple.

Then Hawaii exploded for 8 runs in the extras.

Hastings Little League will now play an elimination game on Monday night against Washington. It’s at 6 p.m. CST and will air on ESPN2.

