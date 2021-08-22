Advertisement

Hames injured in Red-White volleyball scrimmage

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Volleyball held its annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It was the first time fans could attend a Husker volleyball match in nearly two years.

Nearly 8,000 fans filled up the arena to cheer on the Big Red. The game ended in a 2-2 tie as different players and lineups were tested by head coach John Cook.

The biggest story of the night surrounds senior Nicklin Hames who went down with a lower leg injury in the fourth set and had to be helped off the court by Lauren Stivrins. Stivrins didn’t play in the match as she recovers from a back injury.

After the match, Cook couldn’t give an update on Hames as he hadn’t talked to her or Nebraska’s trainers.

Nebraska opens its season on Friday, August 27 in the Husker Invitational.

