Clay’s First Alert Forecast - A few storms are possible mainly overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Overall, it looks like today will be rather nice once again, but the Storm Prediction Center does have our area included in a slight risk for severe storms overnight.

Short range models don’t have much confidence in the Omaha metro area seeing storms overnight, but the longer range models do show some. So it’s really a split on making the forecast today. I’m leaning on the idea of less storms than widespread problems. It appears there will be storms in our region as a whole, but there few clusters of storms could miss us specifically to the SW and NE. It’s something we’ll keep a watch on for the rest of the day, and update it as needed. For now, expect an isolated storm chance with one or two becoming strong enough to bring some strong winds or some hail. Otherwise, today is going to be another nice day with highs in the mid 80s, but a bit more humidity returning by the afternoon.

This week will feature several spotty storm chances. Most of those look to move through in the late evening and overnight hours. Make sure to check out the 10-day forecast because they’re sprinkled in there all over the place. You will also notice the heat and humidity continue to crank up more and more. Some mid 90s creep back in by Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front shows up in the models between Saturday and Monday of this upcoming weekend. Sunday looks particularly rainy at this time, but those chances may linger into Monday. Temperatures go from the 90s to the mid to lower 80s behind the front.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.