Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.

The Sioux City Fire and Rescue Department was called out to retrieve the body Saturday evening. A fisherman reported seeing the body peaking out of the water around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The body was taken to the morgue for identification. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the body had been in the river.

