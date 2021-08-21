Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 man killed, another injured in Scottsbluff crash

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Officials in western Nebraska say one man was killed and another injured in a crash at a rural intersection outside of Scottsbluff.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before dawn Wednesday about 20 miles southeast of Scottsbluff. Investigators say a westbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Estevan Teniente, of Minatare, left the road and rolled.

The crash threw Teniente from the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators say neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

