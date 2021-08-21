Advertisement

Residents at the Lexington celebrate National Senior Citizens Day

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday was National Senior Citizens Day. One Lincoln assisted-living center celebrated by rocking it out.

People living at the Lexington on 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard sat at the intersection wearing their best rock-and-roll attire. They were greeted with a bunch of honks and waves.

The activities director said quarantining and isolation during the pandemic has been hard on these seniors, so it’s important to get out and showcase this generation.

“We kind of learned from their resilience, and they inspired us many many days,” said Julie Andresen, Activities Director at the Lexington. “What a strong, great group of people our residents are and everyone who has been in assisted living or nursing home situations. To get through it, it’s been amazing.”

National Assisted Living Week is coming up in September. Those at the Lexington said that’s another way to showcase and highlight these wonderful individuals.

