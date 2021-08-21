People in Nebraska City gather for protest against vaccine mandates

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight local health care facilities joined together on Aug. 12 and are now requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1st.

On Saturday in Nebraska City, people including some health care workers gather for a protest against vaccine mandates.

“I just wanna bring awareness to personal choice. The vaccine mandates and health care.”

Signs with messages are shown to nearby drivers.

Wynee Benedict is a registered nurse. She says she wants to be the voice for people who aren’t as comfortable speaking out on the vaccine mandate.

“I stood up for my community. I stood tall and proud during a time of uncertainty when a lot of people were scared. A lot of us stood tall. We stood strong for our patients, for our communities. And now we feel like we’re being let down,” said Benedict.

Wynee feels that it’s crucial that she and others are out protesting.

“It’s very important. My livelihood is on the line here because I feel like force is not the way to go about this. It should be the freedom of choice,” said Wynne.

Diane is protesting today in support of a local nurse in Nebraska City. She’s concerned that the requirements will be bigger than just health care workers.

“As a teacher, I’m worried that if that trend continues then schools employees, teachers, para’s, possibly students would be the next ones that would be forced,” said Diane.

Diane has been a teacher for 31 years. She has thought about the possibility of being required to have the vaccine as an educator.

“That’s stuff I am looking into. I will not quit my job if I am forced to, I would make them terminate me. I’ve already decided that,” said Diane.

