One person hurt in rollover crash in Council Bluffs

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a crash that left an SUV on its roof in Council Bluffs Friday morning.

The crash was at the intersection of 34th Street and 7th Ave., an uncontrolled intersection without lights or stoplights.

Police say the blue SUV ran through the intersection and sideswiped another car. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital and it’s reported they’re going to be okay.

No one else was hurt.

Social media marketing certificate promotes success - 10 pm
Long term care industry reacts to vaccination order - 10 pm
