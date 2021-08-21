Omaha man subject to deportation after sentenced for attempt enticement of a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 35-year-old man from Omaha was sentenced to federal prison on Friday after an investigation by the Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pradish Selvaraj was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor and will serve five years of supervised release without parole. According to court documents, “Selvaraj agreed to pay $80 to engage in oral sex with the 15-year-old and a 12-year-old female” after texting a number of an online prostitution ad between Oct. 26, 2020, and Nov. 4, 2020.

Officials say Selvaraj believed he was texting a 15-year-old girl and admitted to responding to the ad. An undercover officer pretending to be the teen was actually texting Selvaraj.

Selvaraj was arrested when he came to the meetup spot with condoms and a McDonald’s breakfast meal. Court records state he offered to “pay the girls in exchange for oral sex and agreed to bring McDonald’s breakfast while arranging a meetup in Omaha.”

Authorities say after finishing his sentence, Selvaraj is “subjected to deportation to India by U.S. Immigration” and will have to register as a sex offender.

