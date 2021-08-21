Man from Mexico sentenced to 11 years for possession with intent to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A U.S. Chief District judge sentenced a 26-year-old man from Las Cruces, Mexico to 11 years in federal prison.

According to the release, Christian Gonzalez-Gardea was sentenced to 135 months for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on Friday. After his sentence, he will also serve five years of supervised release without parole.

Rex Kmiecik and Pedro Robles were also arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Kmiecik pleaded guilty and will have sentencing on Sept. 10, Robles has a trial on Nov. 8, as stated by the release.

In an investigation by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA, and the Omaha Police Department, Seward County deputies attempted traffic stops on I-80 on a Ford 150 pickup truck and a Cadillac Escalade on Jan. 29, 2020, simultaneously. Officials say Gonzalez-Gardea is the owner of the Escalade, Rex Kmiecik was the driver of the pickup truck, and Pedro Robles was the passenger in the pickup.

Further in the investigation, they found out the “Escalade broke down in Hebron, Nebraska and was being towed to Omaha,” according to the release. Deputies also discovered 27 pounds of meth hidden in the Escalade.

