Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful weather Saturday! Storm chances early and late Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now that Friday’s cold front has moved through the area, high pressure will make for a BEAUTIFUL Saturday.

Clouds cleared out Friday night into early Saturday morning, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Plentiful sunshine will heat highs into the upper-70s and lower-80s this afternoon, with much lower humidity. Dew points will only be in the 50s! Winds from the NNW could gust up to 20 mph.

Hour by hour forecast - Saturday
Hour by hour forecast - Saturday(WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping back into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

We’ll hold the chance for a few spotty storms Sunday, before partly cloudy skies allow highs to heat into the mid to upper-80s. Conditions look to stay dry for the afternoon, but another chance for storms – some strong – moves in for the evening/overnight hours.

Highs heat back into the 90s for the start of the workweek, with rain chances late in the day. This warmer and slightly unsettled weather pattern continues before we cool off for the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and extended forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

