Iowa man charged in Capitol riot may be returned to jail

By DAVID PITT
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor says an Iowa man seen in a videotaped confrontation with a police officer during the Capitol insurrection should be returned to jail until trial because he violated terms of his release by watching anti-government internet videos about the Jan. 6 attack.

Douglas Jensen was released in July after spending six months in jail while awaiting trial. At the time, Jensen told a judge that he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories and had since experienced a “wake-up call.”

A court filing Thursday says that 30 days later, on Aug. 13, a pretrial services officer found Jensen in his garage in Des Moines listening to the news on a website that features anti-vaccine and anti-government content.

