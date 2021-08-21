Advertisement

Greek life on Creighton campus give back to community

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students are back on campus at Creighton and they are already managing to stay busy all while giving back to the community.

All of Creighton’s greek life took to the courts on Saturday for a volleyball tournament. It’s about way more than the game.

Each person playing is donating money to get school supplies for South Sudanese kids in the Omaha Public School system.

“Most Creighton kids live in an area that’s impoverished and they don’t have a lot of necessities that they need. Especially the elementary schools around Gifford Park, which is where we live. So I decided to tell my philanthropy chair ‘let’s do something for the kids,’” said Simon Dang, Sigma Phi Epsilon President.

The greek life on campus is partnering with Youth for Greater Good to make sure the students will be set on school supplies.

