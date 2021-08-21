Creighton Greek life students host volleyball tournament to raise money for kids headed back to school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not where you’d expect to see members of Greek life on a Saturday but dozens of fraternity and society members are working on their volleyball skills to raise money for kids headed back to school.

“Most Creighton kids live in an area that’s impoverished and they don’t have a lot of necessities that they need. Especially the elementary schools around Gifford Park, which is where we live. So I decided to tell my philanthropy chair ‘let’s do something for the kids,’” said Simon Dang, Sigma Phi Epsilon President.

Fifteen teams are all donating money to go directly towards buying school supplies for South Sudanese children in the Omaha Public School system. Members of Creighton Greek life have teamed up with the non-profit Youth for Greater Good to make it happen.

“Especially with this upcoming school year, we just thought that the more people we could get, really knowing about what is happening in the Omaha area, things that we can actually do to make a difference to raise money that can make all the difference for a couple of kids,” said Nina Bastian, Gamma Phi Betta President.

There is, of course, some friendly competition.

“Everyone gets really excited and competitive so it tends to bring in more money than we planned for in the first place.”

You can expect this to be a new tradition.

“This is going to become annual,” said Dang.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.