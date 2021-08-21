Advertisement

Ames police find woman dead in apartment; man arrested

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - An Ames man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police found a woman dead inside an Ames apartment.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday when officers sent to an apartment for a welfare check discovered a woman dead there. Police have not released the name of the woman or said how she died but did say her death was the result of a homicide.

Police immediately identified 26-year Oscar Chavez as a suspect in the killing. Police say Chavez was later arrested near Auburn when he was stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation in Sac County.

