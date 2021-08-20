Shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase, ends with arrest in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It began in Iowa and came to an end in Omaha at the corner of Park Ave and Poppleton.

After an incident involving gunfire in Council Bluffs, the suspect then fled in his vehicle across the 480 bridge into Omaha driving in the oncoming lanes. As seen on the city cam network driving the wrong way, eventually making it to the Old Market where he lost police.

Officer eventually found him, the SUV came to a rest behind a neighborhood home on Park Avenue where children were playing at the time. According to a woman who lived in the neighboring building, he hid in his bullet-ridden vehicle until law enforcement came and then ran until he was apprehended at the corner.

He was taken to Nebraska Medicine with injuries but was alert and talking at the scene. Police say all along, they had concerns someone was with him.

“Initial radio traffic that we became aware of suggested there was a female involved, but the female abandoned the vehicle we believe in Iowa. We’re still trying to find out if that’s the case or not,” said Lt. Chuck Casey.

Lt. Casey said he did not believe there was any gunfire in Omaha, that the shots were fired in Council Bluffs and he did not know of any injuries to officers here or there.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations and Council Bluffs Police are expected to lead the investigation involving multiple agencies.

