Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police barricade update
Omaha Police arrest man after standoff at home
Frightened students on school bus
A frightening bus ride for Omaha students
Two people were transported from the scene of a shooting near an elementary school early...
Two shot overnight near Omaha school
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
Erosion causing concern about safety at west Omaha park
Severe Today
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday - Storms likely, severe storms possible by Friday evening

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Man held on $250,000 bond, wanted for assault in police standoff
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans -- and Afghan helpers