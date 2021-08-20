Advertisement

OPPD board reviews July outages triggered by storm

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District on Thursday hear an initial report about the massive storm-triggered power outage last month.

OPPD has several things it wants to improve on including hardening the grid, which means putting some power lines underground; and tree-trimming to avoid contact with lines

The company also wants to improve their customer communication by investing in advanced metering options that will help improve its outage map.

The final report is expected in December or January.

