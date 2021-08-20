Advertisement

Omaha zoo unveils renovated gorilla exhibit

(Courtesy of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed its guests back to the newly renovated gorilla exhibit on Friday.

Dennis Pate, the zoo’s president and CEO, talked about the upgrades. Christine DuPre, supervisor of Great Apes & Pinnipeds, was also on hand to explain how the renovations are benefiting the animals there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

