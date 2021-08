OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating the discovery of a body in a pond near the Missouri River.

Someone reported a body in the pond at the Gallup Campus north of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge about 6:44 a.m. Friday.

Police said they did not suspect foul play. Results of an autopsy were pending as they investigate.

