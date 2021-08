OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A body was found in a pond north of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Friday morning.

Police say no foul play is suspected and someone reported the body found at 6:44 a.m. on the Gallup campus. Investigators haven’t released the person’s identity.

Officials from Gallup say the pond is adjacent to the campus.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.