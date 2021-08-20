Omaha organizer memorializes Broom Man forever in life-size bronze sculpture

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Statues are usually reserved for famous people, leaders, politicians, war heroes, and even athletes.

We usually don’t see statues of a common person but there’s a group in Omaha that’s working on creating a statue of a common man, who touched and inspired many.

The Reverand Livingston Wills was known as the Broom Man. The Reverand was without sight but still walked around all over the city selling his brooms.

“He’s such an inspiration, such an inspiration about what can be done, without letting anything get to you and just trudging along working to feed his family. He would sell brooms to my father, he would sell brooms to my mother, he sold brooms to my wife and I. Treated everybody with respect even though they didn’t treat him with respect,” said Marc Kraft, Broom Man LTD.

Kraft believes that inspiration, that man, should be remembered.

“And I want him to feel like a human being and not a sculpture.”

Omaha sculptor John Lajba has been commissioned to create a life-size statue of the Broom Man.

“I really tried to really pay attention to his demeanor and his detail, his shoes and everything. He was a man of class, he always seems to want to be well-dressed, wants to represent himself well.”

Lajba has been working steadily for about a year and a half. He says he has one more month of work before the Broom Man is cast in bronze.

“It will be interesting to see when people drive by and maybe stop and say ‘well why is this sculpture here, what is this about, you know is this someone famous,’ and then they’ll come to realize that he was just a very important part of our cultural fabric basically of our city,” said Lajba.

Organizers agree the finished statue should be placed where Rev. Wills worked. In an urban setting to hopefully spread kindness and inspire others to move ahead, no matter the obstacles.

“To be remembered as what he was on the streets working and that we can remember him that way. We’re gonna lose a generation here before too long and people will forget him. This statute will preserve him for eternity,” said Richard Callahan, committee member.

Former Douglas County Commissioner Marc Kraft is president of the Broom Man LTD, the organization sponsoring the project. Sculptor John Lajba says it will take about six to eight months to cast the statue in bronze.

