Advertisement

North Omaha development

By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The business and technology center at north 24th and Lake streets was home to the Omaha Small Business Network, an organization designed to help low- to moderate-income people grow or start a business.

Right now, that building is being demolished, and business owners in the area are hoping something good rises from the building’s ashes.

After sitting idle for years, the center is finally being torn down.

Robert Thompson lives across the street from the building. He said he has fond memories of some of the businesses that once occupied the center, but something new here would help the neighborhood.

“If it brings some good business, some little clothing stores, grocery store something like that would be good,” Thompson said.

Lavonya Goodwin is the president of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. She said no one really knows what will replace the old center, but it will be better than an empty building.

“The projecting for that is mixed-use development, so what that usually means is that you’re going to have business, you’re going to have the opportunity for residence.”

It’s a large space, so whatever goes here will become a big part of the area’s redevelopment.

“When we can preserve building stock, that’s the goal. And in this case, it just wasn’t possible. But there are discussions for new development, and we hope that’s moving forward so there is progress being made on North 24th Street on so many fronts. I think that’s what we have to stay focused on.”

Many people in the area don’t know what will happen on this corner. Thompson said there’s one thing he doesn’t want to see replace the technology center:

“As long as they don’t put another liquor store around here — we don’t need another liquor store you got liquor stores everywhere, so we do not need another liquor store.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No mask requirement at schools leaves a young Elkhorn boy behind
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Students from a Montclair Elementary School class were told to stay home Wednesday, Aug. 18,...
Millard parents frustrated by lack of mask rules after COVID-19 shuts down elementary class
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
Erosion causing concern about safety at west Omaha park
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 69 cases linked to two school camps

Latest News

Mental-health expert sees increase in anxiety in kids
A Council Bluffs jury began deliberations Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in the 1999 murder of ...
Jury deliberating 1999 Council Bluffs murder case after defendant withdraws decision to testify
Source: ESPN
Hastings Baseball wins first game at Little League World Series
Council Bluffs jury deliberating 1999 murder case
Lost evidence complicates 1999 Council Bluffs murder case - 6:30PM