North Omaha development

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The business and technology center at north 24th and Lake streets was home to the Omaha Small Business Network, an organization designed to help low- to moderate-income people grow or start a business.

Right now, that building is being demolished, and business owners in the area are hoping something good rises from the building’s ashes.

After sitting idle for years, the center is finally being torn down.

Robert Thompson lives across the street from the building. He said he has fond memories of some of the businesses that once occupied the center, but something new here would help the neighborhood.

“If it brings some good business, some little clothing stores, grocery store something like that would be good,” Thompson said.

Lavonya Goodwin is the president of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. She said no one really knows what will replace the old center, but it will be better than an empty building.

“The projecting for that is mixed-use development, so what that usually means is that you’re going to have business, you’re going to have the opportunity for residence.”

It’s a large space, so whatever goes here will become a big part of the area’s redevelopment.

“When we can preserve building stock, that’s the goal. And in this case, it just wasn’t possible. But there are discussions for new development, and we hope that’s moving forward so there is progress being made on North 24th Street on so many fronts. I think that’s what we have to stay focused on.”

Many people in the area don’t know what will happen on this corner. Thompson said there’s one thing he doesn’t want to see replace the technology center:

“As long as they don’t put another liquor store around here — we don’t need another liquor store you got liquor stores everywhere, so we do not need another liquor store.”

