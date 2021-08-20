Mayor vetoes Omaha council budget changes adding bike lane project, district website

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert issued vetoes on some of City Council’s changes to her proposed city budget for the next year, a number of them taking aim at funding for the city’s new bike lane.

Two of the amendments from the City Council would use transportation bond funds to pay for the bike lane project. But Stothert said that breaks the rules.

she said the current pilot program, designed to last just over a year, will be analyzed for future funding.

“We wanted to do the pilot. We have criteria established to how we’re going to evaluate it, to see how it works and see how it works on a busy street with construction, etc. Then we will use that as a basis for putting more bike lanes all over Omaha. But you’ve got to do it that right way,” the mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Stothert also issued vetoes for a web page for a single council district along with funding for the North Saddle Creek Business District.

Read the mayor’s letter to council

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.