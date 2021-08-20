Man held on $250,000 bond, wanted for assault in police standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who hid inside a clothes dryer during an hours-long standoff in midtown Omaha Thursday, appeared in court today.

A Douglas County District judge ordered Jessie Smith to be held on a $250,000 bond. According to online records, police were after Smith for assault, strangulation, and a gun charge.

On July 6th, he allegedly hit a woman and grabbed her neck. Both Smith and the woman pulled guns on each other.

A witness pulled an AR-15 and convinced Smith to drop his weapon. Smith also had two active felony warrants out of Polk County, Iowa.

He’s due back in court in October.

