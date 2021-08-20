Advertisement

Lutheran Family Services working to bring Afghan refugees to Nebraska

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is learning that refugees from Afghanistan will be coming to Nebraska in the coming months. Lutheran Family Services is working to get Afghan refugees to Omaha and Lincoln.

We don’t know how many people are coming or when exactly they will be here. Thousands of Afghan people have been trying to escape the country this week.

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska is working on an accelerated timeline to find housing and jobs for those who will be coming to Nebraska. The organization says it could be anywhere from a few weeks until two months before the first people start to arrive here.

“So we have the ability to place refugees both in Omaha and Lincoln. Ten federal regulations allow us to place individuals within 50 miles of those to geographic areas. We are also in the process of applying for refugee resettlement in other communities across the state of Nebraska and Council Bluffs,” said Chris Tonniges, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska CEO and President.

The reason it may take weeks to months for refugees to arrive is that they have to go through a vetting process. The federal government will ultimately decide how many people go to each state.

We know a lot of the people who could be coming here have special interest visa’s meaning they may have been interpreters or worked with the U.S. Government.

Former refugee explains what the process of coming to the U.S. is like, offers advice to Afghan refugees

