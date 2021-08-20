Advertisement

Lawsuit alleges Iowa governor’s office violating open records law

In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is seen on a monitor as she...
In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is seen on a monitor as she updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, in Johnston, Iowa. A new lawsuit contends that Reynolds' office is illegally delaying the release of public records related to the state's $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY (AP) - A new lawsuit contends the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is illegally delaying the release of public records related to its $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract.

Reynolds and her office’s public records custodian are the latest officials to be accused of violating open records laws by a Utah-based company formed to investigate testing programs in several states.

Paul Huntsman, chairman of the The Sal Lake Tribune, recently launched the effort to seek records related to Test Utah and similar programs in Nebraska, Iowa, and Tennessee. His lawyer has filed open records lawsuits in Utah and Nebraska and recently against the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No mask requirement at schools leaves a young Elkhorn boy behind
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Students from a Montclair Elementary School class were told to stay home Wednesday, Aug. 18,...
Millard parents frustrated by lack of mask rules after COVID-19 shuts down elementary class
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
Erosion causing concern about safety at west Omaha park
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 69 cases linked to two school camps

Latest News

Crowd gathers as Omaha's Bob Kerrey Bridge lit for Afghanistan Independence Day
Hundreds gathers as Omaha’s Bob Kerrey Bridge is lit for Afghanistan Independence Day
Frightened students on school bus
A frightening bus ride for Omaha students
OPPD board reviews July outages triggered by storm
Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in teen’s death
Teen found not guilty of assaulting Iowa trooper at protest