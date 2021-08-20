Jury hands down not guilty verdict in 1999 murder case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Pottawattamie County jury has found Matt Kennedy not guilty of the 1999 murder of Kim Ratliff.

The week-long trial has been plagued by time. Ratliff was 22 years old when she was found murdered and put into her car 22 years ago. A key piece of evidence — a car — went missing.

On Thursday, Kennedy had planned to do something that rarely happens in a murder trial: the defendant was going to testify. He later changed his mind.

Kennedy, 52, is the victim’s stepbrother. He and Ratliff worked together and got off at the same time.

The state alleged he was the last person to see her alive that January evening in 1999. His DNA was found on her bra. The defense said current investigators have the wrong guy and should instead find the owner of the unknown male DNA found on the victim.

