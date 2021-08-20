Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in teen’s death
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ONAWA, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old Mapleton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a 16-year-old.
Jay Neuhaus was sentenced Thursday in the death of Joseph Hopkins in January 2020. Neuhaus was convicted in May of second-degree murder.
Investigators determined Joseph died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police found him dead in detached garage of a Mapleton home.
Neuhaus argued that the gun was pointed toward the ground and a bullet ricocheted and killed Hopkins. Prosecutors said Neuhaus shot the teen after an argument.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.