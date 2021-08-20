Hundreds gathers as Omaha’s Bob Kerrey Bridge is lit for Afghanistan Independence Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Bob Kerrey Bridge lit up the sky Thursday in the colors of the Afghan national flag in what was a somber celebration of the country’s independence day.

“We want to support our nation with our flag and we want peace in our country,” said Ahmed Afifi. “We don’t want war anymore.”

Hundreds from the Afghan community and beyond gathered in solidarity.

“We want to show our support for our people right now and that’s why we are here to celebrate together,”Saliha Alfifi.

And alongside the celebratory spirit there was concern for family still in Afghanistan. “My mom and my brothers are all still back home,” said Saliha. “I’m very worried about them. Especially my mom because she is alone.”

The organizer of the the event, Mohammad Sahil served as an interpreter for the United States military for eleven years. He’s also worried about his family in Afghanistan.

“I wake up at night and think it’s just a dream, but it’s not it’s a reality and hard reality,” said Sahil.

His family is in lockdown inside their home and afraid to try and escape on flight.

“They say if you go there to the airport and then you are not allowed, if you come back they will say you are trying to escape and they will target you,” explained Sahil.

On Afghanistan’s Independence Day those who call it their homeland reflect on its history, while also voicing fear about the future.

“My biggest for fear is for the people of Afghanistan and the world because that place will again turn into a save haven for terrorist,” said Feroz Mohmand, noting his country is facing the grim reality of being taken over by the Taliban.

“The way the Taliban took Afghanistan in less than 24 hours, especially the capital,” said Mohmand. “Imagine how they are tactical now and have more weapons than they did 20 years ago.”

But still, amidst the fear and uncertainty the lighting of the Bob Kerrey Bridge served as a sign of hope.

“It will be a lot to me,” said Alfifi. “It means people care about us and its how solidarity and support for our country.”

This is the first year the bridge has been lit in the colors of the Afghan national flag. The event’s organizer plans on asking the City of Omaha to do it again next year.

