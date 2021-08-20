Hastings Baseball wins first game at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOWT) - The little league team from Hastings got off to a good start at the Little League World Series on Thursday. Representing Nebraska, they beat New Jersey 5-2.

Kowen Rader scored the first run on a wild pitch. It was the beginning of a hot start for Hastings.

They lead 3-0 by the second inning. Hunter Nepple’s RBI double scored Owen Ablott both scored in that frame.

The team from Nebraska will next play on Sunday morning. They face Hawaii at 10 a.m. CST. The game will air on ESPN.

