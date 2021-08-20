Advertisement

Hastings Baseball wins first game at Little League World Series

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOWT) - The little league team from Hastings got off to a good start at the Little League World Series on Thursday. Representing Nebraska, they beat New Jersey 5-2.

Kowen Rader scored the first run on a wild pitch. It was the beginning of a hot start for Hastings.

They lead 3-0 by the second inning. Hunter Nepple’s RBI double scored Owen Ablott both scored in that frame.

The team from Nebraska will next play on Sunday morning. They face Hawaii at 10 a.m. CST. The game will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No mask requirement at schools leaves a young Elkhorn boy behind
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Students from a Montclair Elementary School class were told to stay home Wednesday, Aug. 18,...
Millard parents frustrated by lack of mask rules after COVID-19 shuts down elementary class
Safety concerns are growing at Peterson Park as a treacherous drop edges closer to where kids...
Erosion causing concern about safety at west Omaha park
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 69 cases linked to two school camps

Latest News

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD confirms NCAA investigation for rule violations
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts faced reporters Wednesday, August 18 and acknowledged the NCAA is...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts comments on NCAA investigation into rule violations
Tyreke Johnson and other defensive backs talk at practice in Lincoln on Wednesday, 8/11/21.
Huskers trio continues to battle for open cornerback spot
United States's skip John Shuster reacts during the men's final curling match against Sweden at...
Tickets on sale for U.S. Olympic curling trials in Omaha