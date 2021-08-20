Advertisement

A frightening bus ride for Omaha students

“It’s looking like it could be a misunderstanding”
By Brent Weber
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bus ride home from school turned into a frightening experience for some students from Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School after a driver apparently became confused with his route. The bus came to a stop at 54th and Pratt Street in Omaha, where police quickly surrounded it before determining the students were not in danger.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls beginning at 4:48 p.m., saying children on a bus were in jeopardy. Eventually, the calls grew more specific, and more concerning.

“At 4:56 we got the call that it was a bus full of children,” said Lt. Nick Muller of the Omaha City Police Department. “People were hanging out screaming, saying the driver wouldn’t let them out.”

The driver eventually pulled over and a sizeable police presence converged. No children were injured and all were reunited with their parents. The driver, who was not identified by police, was briefly detained but released without charges.

“It’s looking like it could be a misunderstanding,” Muller said. “We’re still trying to get through all of that, talk to the witnesses, watch the video and go from there.”

The driver was apparently inexperienced, and struggled with the route. He spoke briefly with a school district official before driving the bus from the scene.

Parents contacted by WOWT at the scene declined to comment on camera, though one did give an account of what her child experienced.

“The kids were stuck on the bus,” she said. “(The driver) was missing bus stops and I guess there was some erratic driving and kids were calling their parents and everybody called 911.”

